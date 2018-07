BOSTON (CBS) – Police say a woman shot at a home in Topsfield Saturday was not targeted and that the shots came from outside the house.

The 64-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the chest at a home she was visiting on Juniper Lane at about 4:30 p.m.

A Massachusetts State Police spokesman said the evidence suggests the shooting was random.

The woman is recovering at a Boston area hospital. Police have not announced any arrests.