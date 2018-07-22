  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (CBS) — Three dogs up for adoption from Pawfect Life Rescue in Uxbridge were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday.

vivienne Pet Parade: Pawfect Life Rescue

Vivienne is up for adoption through the Pawfect Life Rescue (WBZ-TV)

Vivienne is a lab/border collie mix from Arkansas. She’s about four months old and medium to high energy. Vivienne loves the water.

adilynn Pet Parade: Pawfect Life Rescue

Aislynn is up for adoption through the Pawfect Life Rescue (WBZ-TV)

Aislynn is also from Arkansas and is about the same age as Vivienne. She was rescued from a hoarding situation. Aislynn as described as chill and a dog who gets along with everyone.

izzythedog Pet Parade: Pawfect Life Rescue

Izzy is up for adoption through the Pawfect Life Rescue (WBZ-TV)

Izzy is a 10-month old beagle/terrier mix. She loves kids and other dogs. Izzy should go home with a patient and loving family that can actively care for and spend time with her.

Pawfect Life Rescue opened in 2013. A few months ago, they moved to a new facility so they would be able to help more dogs.

For more information, visit pawfectliferescue.com.

