BOSTON (CBS) — Three dogs up for adoption from Pawfect Life Rescue in Uxbridge were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday.

Vivienne is a lab/border collie mix from Arkansas. She’s about four months old and medium to high energy. Vivienne loves the water.

Aislynn is also from Arkansas and is about the same age as Vivienne. She was rescued from a hoarding situation. Aislynn as described as chill and a dog who gets along with everyone.

Izzy is a 10-month old beagle/terrier mix. She loves kids and other dogs. Izzy should go home with a patient and loving family that can actively care for and spend time with her.

Pawfect Life Rescue opened in 2013. A few months ago, they moved to a new facility so they would be able to help more dogs.

For more information, visit pawfectliferescue.com.