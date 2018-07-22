  • WBZ TV

BRIDGTON, Maine (AP) — Maine state scientists say the highly contagious norovirus sickened nearly 100 people who swam at Woods Pond Beach or had contact with someone who did.

The Portland Press Herald reports that the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday said it found 97 people associated with the outbreak.

Those individuals reported experiencing a few days of symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, fever and cramps.

The town of Bridgton closed the beach from July 6 through July 10.

The town plans to remove beach bathroom sinks following concerns over E. coli levels.

Bridgton Town Manager Bob Peabody said those who are sick shouldn’t go to the beach.

