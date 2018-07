HAVERHILL (CBS) – The Essex County District Attorney’s Office has identified the man fatally hit by a truck while skateboarding in Haverhill early Saturday morning.

Efrain Alejandro Gonzalez-Zamora, 27, was struck by a Salisbury man driving a white Ryder rental truck just after 3:30 a.m. on River Street. The Haverhill resident was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the crash and have not yet issued any charges.