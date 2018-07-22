  • WBZ TV

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Amtrak is bringing back a 1950s-era domed railcar that offers panoramic views for riders of a New England train.

The Downeaster train will begin four daily trips starting Aug. 11 using the Amtrak Great Dome railcar, which features an upper level with windows on all sides.

amtrak dome car Amtrak Glass Dome Railcar Returning To Offer Panoramic Views Of New England

The Amtrak Great Dome railcar. (Image credit: Amtrak)

Riders will have views of the coastline, marshes and streams along the Downeaster route from Boston to Brunswick, Maine.

Seats in the dome car are available to Downeaster passengers at no extra cost but are unreserved and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Amtrak says passengers are encouraged to rotate in and out of the car.

The dome car is available through Sept. 23. It’s the only remaining dome car and dates back to 1955.

