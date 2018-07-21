  • WBZ TV

WEST BRIDGEWATER (AP) — Two people have been seriously injured in a Massachusetts rollover single-car crash.

Police say a car was driving in West Bridgewater on Saturday morning when it lost control and exited a roadway, re-entered it and rolled over.

Two people were seriously injured in rollover crash in West Bridgewater. (Photo courtesy: Marc Vasconcellos)

A 27-year-old driver from Brockton and 25-year-old passenger from Whitman were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital.

Police say their injuries are serious, and the cause of the accident is under investigation.

