OLD TOWN, Maine (CBS) – A Maine man is on the list of U.S. officials that Russian President Vladimir Putin says he’d like his prosecutors to interrogate.

Old Town native and former U.S. House committee staffer Kyle Parker helped draft sanctions against Russians suspected of human rights violations. Parker tweeted he was “honored” to make Putin’s list.

Congress passed the 2012 sanctions following Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky’s death in prison after exposing a tax fraud scheme involving Russian officials.

The White House Thursday said Trump “disagrees” with Putin’s offer to allow U.S. questioning of 12 Russians who have been indicted for election interference. Putin in exchange wanted Russian interviews with the former U.S. ambassador to Russia and other Americans the Kremlin accuses of unspecified crimes.

Trump initially had described the idea as an “incredible offer.”

