TOPSFIELD (CBS) – A 64-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital after she was shot and wounded inside a Topsfield home on Saturday afternoon.

The shooting occurred on Juniper Lane around 4:30 p.m. Police were seen closely analyzing evidence on the ground outside after the shooting.

One investigator used a metal detector to search a nearby area.

When emergency responders arrived, they found “a female victim age 64 that had a single gunshot wound to the chest,” said Topsfield Police Chief Evan Haglund.

Police do not believe the woman’s wounds are life-threatening, Haglund said.

The chief says a relative was also in the house but there’s no word of any arrest.

The victim was sent to Beverly Hospital and then transferred to a Boston hospital.

Police are investigating.

