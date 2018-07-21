WEATHER ALERTStormy Sunday Expected
By Jacob Wycoff
Filed Under:Beyond The Forecast, Jacob Wycoff, weather

BOSTON (CBS) — Well, we can’t win them all, and our string of weather perfection is coming to an end overnight.  Showers and storms are expected early Sunday through much of the day.

futurecast1

(WBZ-TV graphic)

Some of the thunderstorms may ‘train’, meaning they follow one-by-one over the same area. This could potentially lead to some flooding issues.

futuecast2

(WBZ-TV graphic)

This storm will also bring some strong wind to much of the southeast coast, Cape, Islands, and coastal Rhode Island.

Winds gusting up to 30+ mph will be likely in the afternoon.

windforecast

(WBZ-TV graphic)

Although unlikely, there is also a non-zero chance for a spin-up tornado in those areas.

threats

(WBZ-TV graphic)

Because of the strong wind and rough seas, the National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory.

Waves will likely be very big on the beaches, possibly 6 to 8 ft breakers.

high surf

(WBZ-TV graphic)

Showers and storms will be off and on through Monday, before the Bermuda High starts to drift back to the west.

This means the rain chances will be more isolated on Tuesday and Wednesday.

pattern

(WBZ-TV graphic)

Total rainfall over the five days could be over 2.5 inches, especially inland. Notice how the coast’s rain is much less? That’s because of the location of that Bermuda High.

rain1

(WBZ-TV graphic)

The newest drought monitor that came out on Thursday did increase some of the moderate drought in New England. The big asterisk with the new map is it *DID NOT* include last Tuesday’s soaking rain.

The cutoff for data was before the rain moved in.  I expect some improvement with the additional rain upcoming.

drought

(WBZ-TV graphic)

It seems to happen every year… one week per summer becomes a washout and ruins people’s plans.

7day

(WBZ-TV graphic)

I still think the Cape, Islands, and area beaches will be able to squeeze out a quite a bit of dry, albeit overcast, time this week.

Follow Jacob Wycoff on Twitter @4cast4you

