SOUTHBRIDGE (CBS) – Police are trying to find the person who spray painted “kill cops” on a Southbridge sign the same day police officers from around the region gathered to pay their respects to a Weymouth police officer who was killed in the line of duty.

The message was painted onto a sign at a soccer field on West Street overnight Thursday, police said.

It was the same day thousands of police officers attended the wake for slain Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna. Officers again came out in large numbers Friday, paying tribute to Chesna at his funeral.

Southbridge Police said they do not believe there is an immediate threat to officers after the hateful message was discovered. The sign has since been removed.