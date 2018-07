BOSTON (CBS) – The bad news is no one won the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night. The good news is you now have a chance at the jackpot, which climbed to $493 million.

The winning numbers were 1-14-30-44-62. The “mega ball” number was one.

Two tickets matched five numbers. One was sold in Illinois and the other in Pennsylvania.

They each won $1 million.

The next drawing will take place Tuesday night.