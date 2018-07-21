July 21, 2018
TPS continues to be one of the hottest topics of debate at a local and national level. Earlier this year, president trump said no more Temporary Protected Status for Salvadorians, leaving 200,000 people in a state of panic and worry. TPS is part of the Immigration Act of 1990 and gives individuals from designated countries, he right to work here in the U.S. On this edition of Centro, we give us the latest information regarding TPS and tell you about an event that is taking place this Sunday, July 22 in East Boston, bringing more awareness about this important topic. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Massachusetts TPS Committee Coordinator Jose Palma. Tune in!
You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
MASSACHUSETTS TPS COMMITTEE
Temporary Protected Status
Sunday, July 22, 2018
Most Holy Redeemer Church
East Boston 3:30PM-5:30PM
Email: comitetpsma@gmail.com
FB: @comitetpsmassachusetts
