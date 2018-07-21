BOSTON (CBS) – One by one, sightseers could be seen boarding the famous Boston duck boats near the Prudential Center, just days after tragedy on a Missouri lake.

Lisa Cea is visiting from New York and said she felt safe aboard the boat with friends today.

“That’s going to make you nervous in general, but we felt very safe today,” she said.

The Missouri duck boat went out in a thunderstorm Thursday and sank, killing 17 out of the 31 passengers on board. Among the victims are the boat’s captain and a family of nine.

Although Boston Duck Tours is owned by a different company, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is assuring people that the popular tourist attraction is safe.

“The fact that we changed the regulations and worked with the company to change their safety procedures will prohibit something like that from happening here,” said Walsh.

The Missouri duck boat’s owner admits they shouldn’t have been out in the first place. The waters were so choppy that it caused the boat the capsize. The life jackets that the passengers so desperately needed were out of reach underneath the seats.

Boston sightseers, like Jeff Marin of Sharon, told us that he’s not letting this ruin his day out in the city.

“The people knew there was a storm coming and the waters were treacherous and it wasn’t bad luck at all. It was stupidity on the tour people’s position. That would’ve never happened on the Charles River,” said Marin.

Boston Duck Tours offered their condolences to the Missouri victims. They’re also assuring tourists here that they closely monitor weather conditions to make sure all passengers are safe aboard their vessels.