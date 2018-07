BOSTON (CBS) – The Red Sox will be adding another bat to their lineup as the team announced third baseman Rafael Devers was activated from the disabled list.

Devers was placed on the 10-day DL retroactive to July 11 with shoulder inflammation.

The 21-year-old has 14 home runs and 48 RBI so far this season.

To make room for Devers on the roster, the Red Sox sent pitcher Bobby Poyner to Triple-A Pawtucket.