WEYMOUTH (CBS) – A Weymouth bridge could be renamed in honor of Sgt. Michael Chesna, who was killed in the line of duty.

The idea to rename the Fore River Bridge was floated by a Boston radio host and got initial support from Gov. Charlie Baker.

Weymouth State Sen. Patrick O’Connor says he’ll speak to Chesna’s family, the town and Weymouth Police before moving ahead with any legislation.

He called the idea a fitting honor for a hero taken too soon.