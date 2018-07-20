NORWOOD (CBS) – “The first thing is like poom, boom, pow,” said an animated 60-year-old Brigitte Ndikum-Nyada as she remembered how two young men jumped and attacked her while she waited for her cousin to pick her up from a Commuter Rail stop in Norwood after 5:30 Tuesday evening.

“’You shout, we will kill you. Give us your money, give us your money, give us your money.’ Even though they were asking for my money, they kept punching. The punching kept raining on me,” Ndikum-Nyada said.

It was pouring rain, so she had stepped under a shelter next to the tracks, not realizing how vulnerable that made her, trapped and out of view from the parking lot. She says they stole her phone and her purse, and ran off.

Luckily, she still had a second phone she uses for work. “Only God can tell me how I, at that moment, though my head was pounding like a heavy volcano, I pull out that second phone,” she said.

She looked up and saw them running in some thick brush along the tracks. Her soaking wet finger wouldn’t unlock the phone at first, so she managed to punch in the password. “Truly it’s just a miracle that I could then see them running and I took the first shot, second shot, and third shot,” she explains.

Her pictures helped police track the men down within minutes. The suspects, 21-year-old Naeem Miles and 20-year-old Adilson Fernandes, both from Boston, were arrested. Police say Miles had cocaine, marijuana, and a digital scale.

Ndikum-Nyada, was not able to find the purse she says they stole, containing her precious wedding ring of 36 years.

Her hands are bandaged, her eyes are bruised and puffy, and her ribs are sore. She said it was a hard way to learn she is much stronger than she ever imagined. “I’m truly saying my work on earth is not done, ‘cause I swear to God I don’t know how I walked away.”