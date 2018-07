BRAINTREE (CBS) – There’s big money up for grabs in the Mega Millions Friday night drawing.

The jackpot has risen to an estimated $433 million, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. That equals an estimated $260 million for the cash option.

Tonight’s #MegaMillions estimated jackpot has been increased to $433 Million!!!! What would you do if you were to win this jackpot? pic.twitter.com/xCbzRKVhRG — Mass. State Lottery (@MAStateLottery) July 20, 2018

No one has matched all the winning numbers since May 4. This jackpot is the highest it’s been since March 30 when someone in New Jersey won $521 million.

Tickets can be purchased for Friday’s drawing until 10:45 p.m. and cost $2 each.