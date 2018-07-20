KUWAIT – Deployed Massachusetts Soldiers gave a final salute to fallen Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna with a “Tough Ruck Memorial March” in Kuwait on Friday.

They marched in full military gear, including their 40 pound ruck sacks, in memory of Chesna, who served tours in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

Each Tough Rucker also carried the slain officer’s name on their ruck.

“We are brothers in blue. We Tough Ruck to let Officer Chesna’s family know their hero is still being carried with us. We will continue to say his name and remember the tremendous contributions he made to our nation,” said Major Rafeal Cruz of the 151 Regional Support Group, a Massachusetts National Guard Unit deployed Kuwait since March.

Many of the soldiers part of this group are also police officers from Massachusetts. Cruz is also a member of the Wilmington Police Department.

Tough Ruck, a project of the nonprofit Military Friends Foundation, is a group of military personnel, first-responders and civilians dedicated to keeping the memories of fallen service members and first responders alive and supporting military families.

The Tough Ruck Marathon to honor Fallen Heroes takes place annually on Patriots Day weekend in Concord.

A funeral Mass for the 42-year-old Chesna was held Friday at St. Mary of the Sacred Heart in Hanover. A burial was held at Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree.

Chesna was killed Sunday by a man who police say threw a rock at the officer and then repeatedly shot him with the officer’s weapon.

The suspect also is charged with killing a 77-year-old bystander, Vera Adams.