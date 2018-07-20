Filed Under:dover nh, police, Rosalyn Baldwin

DOVER, NH (CBS) – An 8-year-old girl is traveling the country on a mission of love and on Friday she visited New England.

Rosalyn Baldwin has made it her mission to show police officers her appreciation one hug at a time. So far she has been to 31 states.

Rosalyn Baldwin hugs a Dover, NH police officer (WBZ-TV)

“It’s been great, it just feels great, I feel a bunch of love when I come to the police station and I’m so excited when I get there,” Rosalyn told WBZ-TV.

On Friday, she hugged police officers in Dover, New Hampshire.

Rosalyn Baldwin (WBZ-TV)

“She told me that God told her she needed to go around the country and hug police officers, that they need to feel her love,” her mom Angie Baldwin said. “First she started off with the world; we got her down to just the country.”

Rosalyn will continue her journey this weekend in Maine. Her family is trying to complete her mission by the end of the year.

