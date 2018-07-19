WATCH LIVE:Police Attend Wake For Slain Weymouth Sgt. Michael Chesna
Filed Under:Afghanistan, Hunter Josselyn, Peabody

PEABODY (CBS) – Mayor Ted Bettencourt is asking residents to wear red on Fridays this summer to honor Army soldier Hunter Josselyn, who was wounded when his unit came under fire in Afghanistan.

Josselyn, a 2016 graduate of Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, suffered two gunshot wounds during an ambush and underwent extensive emergency surgery, Bettencourt said in a Facebook post on Thursday. One American soldier was killed in the attack and a second wounded.

peabody native shot in afghanistan Peabody Soldier Shot, Wounded During Ambush In Afghanistan

Hunter Josselyn, a 2016 graduate of Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, was shot during an ambush in Afghanistan. (Photo: Peabody Mayor Ted Bettencourt)

Josselyn’s injuries are not life-threatening but he “faces a long road to recovery with his family, including his wife Sara and their 11-week-old daughter Brielle,” the mayor wrote.

“To show our community’s support and gratitude to Hunter, and to all the service men and women protecting our country around the world, I’m asking Peabody residents to wear red this Friday, and every Friday this summer,” Bettencourt wrote.

RED stands for “Remember Everyone Deployed, and is a national mission to show solidarity and support for our troops until every military service person returns home to their families,” the mayor wrote.”To carry the message to national levels and serve the military community and their families by showing that they are never forgotten.”

peabody native shot in afghanistan couple Peabody Soldier Shot, Wounded During Ambush In Afghanistan

Hunter Josselyn is a married father of one. (Photo: Peabody Mayor Ted Bettencourt)

“This simple demonstration of our love, respect and admiration for Hunter Josselyn and all those who serve our country in uniform, will send a powerful message that we are forever grateful for their service and sacrifice,” Bettencourt wrote.

There will be a fireworks display on Sunday, Aug. 5 at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School in Josselyn’s honor.

A patriotic-themed concert will begin at 7 p.m. with the fireworks following at 9 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s