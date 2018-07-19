PEABODY (CBS) – Mayor Ted Bettencourt is asking residents to wear red on Fridays this summer to honor Army soldier Hunter Josselyn, who was wounded when his unit came under fire in Afghanistan.

Josselyn, a 2016 graduate of Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, suffered two gunshot wounds during an ambush and underwent extensive emergency surgery, Bettencourt said in a Facebook post on Thursday. One American soldier was killed in the attack and a second wounded.

Josselyn’s injuries are not life-threatening but he “faces a long road to recovery with his family, including his wife Sara and their 11-week-old daughter Brielle,” the mayor wrote.

“To show our community’s support and gratitude to Hunter, and to all the service men and women protecting our country around the world, I’m asking Peabody residents to wear red this Friday, and every Friday this summer,” Bettencourt wrote.

RED stands for “Remember Everyone Deployed, and is a national mission to show solidarity and support for our troops until every military service person returns home to their families,” the mayor wrote.”To carry the message to national levels and serve the military community and their families by showing that they are never forgotten.”

“This simple demonstration of our love, respect and admiration for Hunter Josselyn and all those who serve our country in uniform, will send a powerful message that we are forever grateful for their service and sacrifice,” Bettencourt wrote.

There will be a fireworks display on Sunday, Aug. 5 at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School in Josselyn’s honor.

A patriotic-themed concert will begin at 7 p.m. with the fireworks following at 9 p.m.