Filed Under:Brian Chevalier, North Andover, Wendi Davidson

NORTH ANDOVER (CBS) – A man accused of killing his former fiancée in April is expected to be arraigned today in Salem Superior Court.

Brian Chevalier, 51, of Merrimack, N.H. will face a judge regarding the murder of Wendi Davidson, 49, a single mother-of-two who was found dead in the basement of her North Andover home on April 21.

brian chevalier Man Accused Of Killing Ex Fiancée In North Andover To Appear In Court

Brian Chevalier. (Photo: Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, Calif.)

The Essex County district attorney’s office issued Chevalier’s warrant for murder in April. The office says Chevalier was brought back to Massachusetts Wednesday night, after authorities arrested him in California back in April.

northandover Man Accused Of Killing Ex Fiancée In North Andover To Appear In Court

Wendi Davidson. (Family Photo)

Chevalier is also charged with a parole violation out of New Hampshire and larceny in Massachusetts.

The arrest warrant for murder was issued out of Lawrence District Court.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s