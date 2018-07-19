NORTH ANDOVER (CBS) – A man accused of killing his former fiancée in April is expected to be arraigned today in Salem Superior Court.

Brian Chevalier, 51, of Merrimack, N.H. will face a judge regarding the murder of Wendi Davidson, 49, a single mother-of-two who was found dead in the basement of her North Andover home on April 21.

The Essex County district attorney’s office issued Chevalier’s warrant for murder in April. The office says Chevalier was brought back to Massachusetts Wednesday night, after authorities arrested him in California back in April.

Chevalier is also charged with a parole violation out of New Hampshire and larceny in Massachusetts.

The arrest warrant for murder was issued out of Lawrence District Court.