BROCKTON (CBS) – A New Bedford teenager is accused of shooting a 12-year-old boy in the eye with a paintball gun as the boy played outside with other children.

Victor Dossantos, 18, was arraigned Thursday in Brockton District Court, on two counts of assault and battery charges related to the incident.

Dossantos was released on personal recognizance with conditions that he stay away from and have no contact with the alleged victims, according to the Plymouth County district attorney’s office.

Cody Hilts was outside playing with a couple of other kids on Ford Street in Brockton on July 10 when a car pulled up and someone shot at them. The 12-year-old didn’t know what hit him.

“I thought it was a real gun and I started freaking out and ran into the house to tell my mom,” he said.

His mother thought she heard the gunshots.

“I heard some popping noises and he came in and his eye was like, I don’t even know I didn’t know if it was out of his socket,” Cassandra Hilts said.

The paintball hit Cody directly in the eye. He injuries included a scratched cornea, detached retina, and severe swelling. He is being treated by doctors, who will determine whether the boy needs surgery or not.