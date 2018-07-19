  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Beacon Hill, car rental surcharge, Massachusetts Lawmakers, Police Training

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers have approved a $2 surcharge on car rentals to fund training for police officers in cities and towns across the state.

The bill creates a $10 million fund to provide a variety of enhanced training courses for police.

The measure is on Republican Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk after receiving overwhelming approval Wednesday in the House and Senate.

Democratic Sen. Julian Cyr of Truro, who sponsored the bill in the Senate, said police officers deserve “the best available tools to keep our communities safe and prosperous.”

Lawmakers say the funds would support additional training in areas such as sexual assault investigations, firearms and defensive tactics, first aid and CPR, and avoiding “implicit bias” in policing.

If it becomes law, the auto rental surcharge would take effect Jan. 1.

