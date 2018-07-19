MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Two people remain hospitalized after a New Hampshire tree worker disturbed a large swarm of bees and they stung a group of people several hundred times.

The Manchester worker was cutting down trees Thursday in the aftermath of a storm earlier in the week. He was harnessed into a bucket several feet off the ground he bees swarmed him and stung him more than 200 times.

A coworker tried to help the man and was stung several times. Several neighbors then rushed in to help as well. In total, six people were stung hundreds of times.

“Like a scene from a movie”. Parks and rec worker description of bee swarm in Manchester NH as a damaged tree was being cut. Two taken to hospital, six people stung.#wbz — Beth Germano (@BethWBZ) July 19, 2018

The bucket worker was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The Manchester Fire Chief said he could barely recognize the worker because his face was so swollen.

A 62-year-old neighbor was driven to the hospital by a family member. He is in stable condition as well.

The second worker and a neighbor were each treated and released from the hospital. Two other people declined treatment.

City officials initially sought a bee keeper, but could not find one locally. As a result, an exterminator was called.

The fire chief said that in 36 years as a firefighter, he has never seen anything like Thursday’s incident.