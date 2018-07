WEST SPRINGFIELD (CBS) – A man accidentally shot himself inside a Costco in western Massachusetts, according to investigators.

West Springfield police say a man was reaching for his phone when he fired his gun by mistake inside the store on Daggett Drive around 6 p.m.

The man then drove himself to the hospital. Police said his wound is not life-threatening.

It’s still not clear yet if the man had a concealed carry license or not.