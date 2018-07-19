  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aaron Lafontaine, Exeter, New Hampshire, Rebecca Lafontaine, Route 101

EXETER, N.H. (CBS) – A woman and a teenager were killed in a horrific crash in New Hampshire Wednesday night.

State Police say a 2000 Volkswagen Jetta appeared to have been speeding on Route 101 west in Exeter around 8:40 p.m. when the driver lost control and rolled over several times.

exeter Woman, 14 Year Old Girl Killed In Exeter, New Hampshire Crash

The Jetta rolled several times of Route 101 in Exeter Wednesday night. (WBZ-TV)

Three people were in the car at the time of the crash. Two of the passengers died. Rebecca Lafontaine, 39, of Manchester, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 14-year-old girl was rushed to Exeter Hospital where she died a short time later.

The driver, Aaron Lafontaine, 28, Manchester, was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston with what police described as “life-threatening injuries.”

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s