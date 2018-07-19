EXETER, N.H. (CBS) – A woman and a teenager were killed in a horrific crash in New Hampshire Wednesday night.

State Police say a 2000 Volkswagen Jetta appeared to have been speeding on Route 101 west in Exeter around 8:40 p.m. when the driver lost control and rolled over several times.

Three people were in the car at the time of the crash. Two of the passengers died. Rebecca Lafontaine, 39, of Manchester, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 14-year-old girl was rushed to Exeter Hospital where she died a short time later.

The driver, Aaron Lafontaine, 28, Manchester, was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston with what police described as “life-threatening injuries.”

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.