CHICOPEE (CBS) – If you steal from a police station, expect to get caught.

That’s the message from Chicopee authorities after a man allegedly grabbed someone’s bicycle from the station lobby and took off.

Police said they first arrested 29-year-old Elliot Baroski, of Holyoke, for trying to break into a Grattan Street pizza place early Thursday morning. Responding officers discovered him sitting on the roof just before 2 a.m., and he told them he was just “trying to find a cool place to smoke a cigarette.” Baroski had to be taken down from the roof by firefighters.

After leaving court later on Thursday, police say he came to the station to ask about getting back his bike that was left at the scene and held for evidence. After being told he would need to come back later, police said Baroski decided to take a bike left by a member of the public in the lobby.

“Folks. If you are arrested, and charged with a serious crime like B&E, a Felony, it’s probably NOT a good idea, if released, to come back to the PD, esp one with video, to commit yet another crime,” police wrote on Facebook.

Baroski is expected to face a new charge for the bicycle theft.