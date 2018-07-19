BOSTON (CBS) — Cross off one potential trade target for the Boston Red Sox.

The Cleveland Indians bolstered their bullpen on Thursday, acquiring Padres All-Star closer Brad Hand and rookie reliever Adam Cimber for their top prospect, catcher Francisco Mejia. Hand is considered one of the best lefty relievers in the game, with 24 saves and a 3.05 ERA in 41 appearances this season, though he has struggled as of late. A change of scenery may be just what the doctor ordered for the reliever.

Climber, a righty, owns a 3.17 ERA and is holding opponents to a .237 batting average in his 42 games this season.

Both should help bridge the gap to Cleveland closer Cody Allen, who sports a 4.66 ERA this season. The deal should improve one of the worst bullpens in baseball, with Cleveland’s relievers touting a robust 5.28 ERA so far this season — second-highest in the Majors. At 52-43, Cleveland sits atop the AL Central with a 7.5 game lead over the Minnesota Twins.

The Red Sox own the best record in baseball at 68-30, but are expected to try to upgrade their crop of relievers ahead of All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel at the July 31 trade deadline.