It’s a shame that dessert comes at the end of the meal, because Phantom can’t wait to eat it! These are his picks for the 8 Greatest places for dessert lovers.

White’s Bakery

Multiple Locations

Kicking off the Great 8 is White’s Bakery. With three locations including Hingham, Mansfield, and their flagship store in Brockton, this bakery boasts the biggest, most tempting, frosting-packed, fully stocked pastry case in New England. To achieve all of those sweets, this massive operation starts mixing, frosting, and folding at 2 a.m. every day. By the time customers start lining up, they are greeted with smorgasbord of sweets.

The Paddle Inn

Newburyport

The Paddle Inn in Newburyport is a small but stylish eatery with a laid-back surf vibe. The menu certainly has that same spirit, with offerings like Thai Style Fries, garlicy shrimp with pimientos and toast, and crispy Jerk Chicken Wings with mango habanero yogurt. Dessert is just as fun if you order their housemade Choco Tacos – that are way better than the convenience store treat.

Southern Kin Cookhouse

Somerville

Another Great 8 winner is Southern Kin Cookhouse. Located at Assembly Row in Somerville, Southern Kin brings Southern style, Southern hospitality, and most importantly, some seriously good Southern eats to New England. Nobody does it like the south when it comes to pies, so here they offer all the classics – Pecan Pie, Key Lime Pie, Buttermilk Pie and Mud Pie to name a few.

Snowdaes

Lowell

Snowdaes in Lowell is not your typically ice cream shop. They serve cup after cup of delicious shaved snow, made in small batches in a variety of flavors – and with tons of toppings. For the ultimate dessert, you have to try one of their sundaes. There is the Shorty Special served on a waffle with vanilla ice cream, strawberries and Nutella; or the Rock Snow Mountain – a towering stack starting with a chocolate fudge waffle loaded with chocolate snow, marshmallows, walnuts, whipped cream, chocolate and marshmallow drizzles.

Charcoal Guido’s

Waltham

Charcoal Guido’s on Waltham’s famous Moody Street is a restaurant specializing in Neapolitan style pizzas, grilled meats and big plates of Italian comfort food. When it comes to dessert, there is nothing quite like the Nutella Pizza cooked in their beautiful wood burning oven. Its pizza dough stuffed with Nutella and ricotta, and then topped with more Nutella and fruit.

Ostra

Back Bay

Another Great 8 winner is Ostra. Located in Boston’s Back Bay, this upscale spot is decked out in beautiful ocean-inspired photographs. The seafood is so fresh it is displayed like a jewelry case. Their signature Snow Egg dessert is delicious and beautiful. It is a light meringue with lemon mousse, basil sauce and raspberries.

Morano Gelato

Multiple Locations

Morano Gelato in Hanover, New Hampshire and Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts is an authentic Sicilian-style Italian gelato shop. Owner Morgan Morano is mixing, topping, extracting, and serving real deal Italian gelato in flavors daily, like Nutella, Orange, Stracciatella, Dark Chocolate and Creme Brûlée.

Slab

Portland, ME

Rounding out the Great 8 is Slab in Portland, Maine. This unique pizzeria is one of the only spots in the country that crafts their dough literally by hand. Their signature bumpy, crusty style of Sicilian pizza is made with ultra-fresh ingredients and served in generous slabs that are downright addictive. When it comes time for dessert, you have to try the Frozzoli Ice Cream Sandwich featuring macaroon cookies and frozen ricotta-cream with torrone brittle.

