WOBURN (CBS) – A GPS device helped police track down an accused stalker in Winchester.

Shaun Tyman of Lowell will be arraigned in Woburn District Court Wednesday on charges of stalking and attempted breaking and entering.

Winchester Police say a woman came to them back on June 19 to tell them she saw a man on video trying to enter her home. The same video also showed the man crawling under her car. Officers searched the car and found a GPS tracking device attached to the frame.

Police analyzed the device and linked it to Tyman. They went to his home Tuesday with a search warrant and eventually arrested him, based on evidence found there.