WEYMOUTH (CBS) – A foundation created after the September 11 attacks will be donating a large sum of money to slain Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna’s family to help pay off the mortgage on their home.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation will donate $100,000 to the Chesna family.

Chesna was killed Sunday. Police say 20-year-old Emanuel Lopes stole Chesna’s gun and shot him several times while running from the scene of a crash.

An Army veteran and member of the Weymouth Police Department for six years, Chesna leaves behind a wife and two children.

To donate, visit the Tunnel to Towers Foundation website.

Weymouth Police have also created a foundation in Chesna’s honor.

The fund is set up at Equitable Bank. Anyone who wishes to donate can make checks payable to the OFFICER MICHAEL CHESNA FAMILY FUND and mail or drop off the checks at the Weymouth Police Station at 140 Winter Street, Weymouth 02188.