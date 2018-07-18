FOXBORO (CBS) – Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is reacting to the tragic death of Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna, a passionate New England fan.

Chesna died Sunday, allegedly murdered with his own weapon by Emanuel Lopes. In an obituary, Chesna’s family says he was a “massive sports fan.”

“He followed all the Boston sports teams with a passion and had a particular devotion to Bill Belichick,” the obituary stated.

The Patriots on Wednesday released a statement from Belichick about Chesna.

“It is heartbreaking for this to be the circumstance to express my gratitude for Sergeant Chesna’s support,” Belichick said. “My thoughts and prayers are with his family and the brave men and women who protect our safety.”

This isn’t the first time Belichick has expressed his support for police officers. When two Boston police officers were critically wounded in a 2016 shootout, Belichick said the Patriots stand behind law enforcement.

“We appreciate them, we appreciate what they do for us, and how they protect us,” he said. “We’re there for them.”