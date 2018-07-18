  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) – There was no winner in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions lottery drawing, so the jackpot now stands at $422 million. That’s a $254.8 million cash payout for the winner of the next drawing on Friday, July 20.

The $422 million prize is now the sixth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

The winning numbers for Tuesday’s drawing were 40, 41, 61, 66 and 67, plus the Mega Ball 12. Three tickets matched the first five numbers to win $1 million. They were sold in Florida, New Jersey and Oklahoma.

