BOSTON (CBS) – A man already in prison for rape will be sentenced Wednesday afternoon for rapes on the Esplanade and in South Boston.

Alejandro Done, 49, pleaded guilty last month to indictments that charged him with rape, assault, kidnapping and armed robbery in attacks on three women in 2006, 2007, and 2010.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said the victim in a fourth attack returned to her native country shortly after the assault and was not expected to be available for trial. The victims are expected to deliver impact statements at Done’s sentencing.

Done is currently serving 12 to 14 years for the rape of a female passenger while he was an Uber driver in December 2014. DNA from the case eventually linked Done to the South Boston and Esplanade attacks.