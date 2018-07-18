BOSTON (CBS) — One of the best cornerbacks to ever play the game is officially retiring.

Darrelle Revis announced Wednesday that he’ll be walking away from the NFL, a few days after his 33rd birthday.

“For the past 11 years, it has truly been an honor to showcase one of my greatest gifts to the world,” Revis said. “Today I am closing a chapter in my life that I once creamed of as a kid and I am officially retiring from the National Football League. The game of football has opened doors for me I once thought were nearly impossible to get through.”

Revis played for 11 seasons in the NFL, spending eight of those years with the New York Jets, one year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one year with the New England Patriots, and one year with the Kansas City Chiefs. He won Super Bowl XLIX as a member of the Patriots.

Revis remained unsigned through the middle of last season before signing with the Chiefs. He played in five regular-season games as well as the Chiefs’ lone postseason game.

Considering the nature of the cornerback position, the retirement announcement would not have been complete without some self-promotion.

“My passion to play the game at an elite level brought fun and excitement to the term ‘shutdown corner’ which was nearly on the verge of extinction,” Revis siad. “Covering some of the toughest assignments in league history was a challenge every Sunday, but also an honor within this game we all love.”

Revis recorded 29 career interceptions and 140 passes defensed. During his prime, quarterbacks often chose to avoid his side of the field altogether, rather than try their luck against him. He made seven Pro Bowls, was a four-time First Team All-Pro, and is expected to be a surefire Hall of Famer once he becomes eligible.

Revis thanked his teammates and coaches before ending his announcement with a lasting statement: “Long live Revis Island.”