WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) – All-Star Game MVP Alex Bregman and George Springer hit back-to-back homers in the 10th inning, and the American League beat the National League 8-6 in a power-crazy All-Star Game.

There were 10 homers on the night at Nationals Park, shattering the previous All-Star Game record of six. Seven came in the seventh inning or later.

Read: All-Star Game Box Score

While the power display entertained the fans who stuck around for the end of the 3 hour, 34-minute game, the one-dimensional exhibition won’t allay any concerns about a sport that’s becoming defined by home runs, strikeouts and walks.

Thirteen of the 14 runs came in on homers. All but two of them were solo shots. Jean Segura’s three-run homer in the eighth was the only hit with a man in scoring position.

Scooter Gennett tied it for the National League in the ninth with a two-run homer. Then Astros teammates Bregman and Springer took Ross Stripling deep.

It was a quiet night for the Red Sox All-Stars. Mookie Betts went 0-for-3, designated hitter J.D. Martinez finished 1-for-2 and Mitch Moreland went 2-for-3.

Chris Sale started the game for the American League and needed just nine pitches for a scoreless inning. Reliever Craig Kimbrel did not play.

The was the sixth straight win for the American League.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)