By Jon Keller
Filed Under:Jon Keller, Keller At Large, Local TV, President Trump

BOSTON (CBS) – If you’ve already had your fill of hearing about the Trump-Russia connection, join the club. Even though the special prosecutor is working pretty quickly compared with past investigations of this type, there are so many moving parts and such a constant drip of stories surrounding this mess that it feels like it’s been with us forever.

“To say it one time again and I say it all the time – there was no collusion,” President Trump said Monday.

That is the president’s story and he’s sticking to it, even though his refusal to get tougher on Vladimir Putin for what every U.S. intelligence agency claims was their direct meddling in the 2016 election just poured gasoline on the suspicion surrounding this story.

trump putin1 Keller @ Large: What We Really Know About Trump Russia Connection

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, on July 16, 2018. (Photo credit YURI KADOBNOV/AFP/Getty Images)

As I’m sure you already know from talking with neighbors or checking your Facebook feed, partisans are firmly dug in on this. Trump-lovers parrot his claim that the investigation is a “witch hunt.” Trump-haters are ready to try him for treason. So, what’s a non-partisan interested in the truth supposed to make of it all?

First, know this – there are very few facts on the record so far one way or another. We do know from the president’s own family that the Trump company has done lots of business with Russians over the years. At least two people close to the Trump campaign have admitted they lied to investigators about their Russian contacts, and the Trump campaign manager is a longtime crony of Russian oligarchs with ties to Putin.

We don’t yet know for sure how it all ties together, or if Mr. Trump is directly implicated. But we’ll soon find out, and if you expect this all to blow over soon, you’re going to be disappointed.

Your feedback is welcome here via email at keller@wbztv.com, or use Twitter, @kelleratlarge.

