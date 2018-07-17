BOSTON (CBS) — It’s been a unique offseason for the New England Patriots, and specifically for all-world tight end Rob Gronkowski. But any and all disagreements that may have surfaced in that time will not be keeping Gronkowski from showing up to work.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that Gronkowski will be holding out when the Patriots open up training camp next week in Foxboro.

In a year in which there is the potential for some notable training camp holdouts, Patriots’ TE Rob Gronkowski will not be one. Gronkowski is expected to report to Patriots’ training camp July 25 on time, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 17, 2018

Gronkowski, 29, contemplated retirement after Super Bowl LII, and speculation ran rampant that he may pursue a career in acting and/or professional wrestling. Like Tom Brady, Gronkowski skipped all optional team workouts and practices during the offseason but did report for mandatory minicamp. Shortly after he appeared in a press conference at Gillette Stadium to promote a Supercross event, Gronkowski (and agent Drew Rosenhaus) met with Bill Belichick, and Gronkowski committed to playing in 2018.

From there, reports surfaced that a reworked contract was expected to be completed in May or June. To date, that contract has not yet been agreed upon.

Nevertheless, unlike in some NFL cities around the country, there will not be a holdout from a team’s most dynamic player when training camp opens.