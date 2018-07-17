BOSTON (CBS) — The Rams paid a high price in order to acquire speedy receiver Brandin Cooks from the Patriots. On Tuesday, the Rams made sure he’ll be staying in Los Angeles for a while.

The team announced that Cooks signed a five-year contract extension. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the deal is worth $80 million over five years, which were tacked on to the one remaining year on Cooks’ contract. Schefter did not report the guaranteed money in the deal.

Rams are giving WR Brandin Cooks a five-year extension worth $80 million, tying him to LA for six years at $88 million, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 17, 2018

“Brandin Cooks has shown himself to be a class act on and off the field since the first day he joined our team,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said in a statement announcing the deal. “He’s a proven professional in this league and signing him to a long-term contract was always our goal. We’re excited to keep Brandin in a Rams uniform through 2023.”

“I’m excited and blessed to be here for the next 6 years.” 🗣 a message from @brandincooks! pic.twitter.com/r5xlAjwJS0 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 17, 2018

In his lone season in New England, Cooks caught 65 passes for 1,082 yards and seven touchdowns, playing in all 16 regular-season games. In the AFC Championship Game vs. the top-rated pass defense of the Jacksonville Jaguars, he caught six passes for 100 yards, while also drawing two pass interference penalties for 68 yards.

Cooks suffered a concussion in the Super Bowl, ending his night after just one catch for 23 yards.

The Patriots traded Cooks and a fourth-round pick to Los Angeles for a first-round pick and a sixth-round pick. The Patriots used that first-rounder on offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn out of Georgia, and they used the sixth-rounder on wide receiver/punt returner Braxton Berrios.