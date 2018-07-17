GROTON, NH (CBS) – A 71-year-old woman was injured after encountering a bear in her home in the middle of the night, New Hampshire wildlife authorities say.

New Hampshire Fish and Game said they responded to Hall Brook Road in Groton, New Hampshire after 1 a.m. for a report of a bear trapped in a home.

The bear was gone by the time officers arrived, but they found a woman identified as Apryl Rogers in a wheelchair with injuries and lacerations to her face and head. She was taken to a local hospital where she is undergoing surgery.

It’s not clear how the bear got inside. Fish and Game said the bear damaged multiple rooms as it tried to get out.

The woman’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.