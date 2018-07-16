YARMOUTH (CBS) – The Yarmouth Police Department is no stranger to the tragic events in Weymouth Sunday when Officer Michael Chesna was killed in the line of duty.

“I feel so bad for the family,” said Yarmouth Police Chief Frank Frederickson.

Frederickson knows full-well what they’re feeling in Weymouth. Three months ago he lost Sgt. Sean Gannon, allegedly killed trying to arrest a career criminal who had been released from jail.

Frederickson doesn’t blame judges.

“I think most judges are really good people. I know a lot of them, they’re really good people,” Frederickson said. “But it seems when they become judges, they enter into a system that has like pre-determined ways of handling things.”

Now, Officer Chesna, he too allegedly gunned down by Emanuel Lopes, who had been arrested last year in Weymouth on cocaine charges.

“When the law is unfollowed, and when those really bad people are not addressed as the law dictates, they find that they can get through the cracks really easy,” Frederickson said.

Then, there’s the lack of state-funding for advanced police training.

“What we need from the people we elect is to listen to us,” he said.

In the last three months alone, just to the south of Boston, there have been two police officers shot and killed. Two others have been shot at.

It’s no wonder they’re all on edge more than ever.