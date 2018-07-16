WOBURN (CBS) – A suspected drunk driver was seriously hurt after police say he led them on a chase that ended in a crash overnight.

It started around 2 a.m. when a Burlington officer saw a Nissan SUV with multiple tail lights out moving erratically on the Middlesex Turnpike.

“The driver was operating at a very low rate of speed and suddenly speeding up and swerving on the roadway,” Burlington police said in a statement Monday.

The SUV moved onto I-95 north and when the officer tried to pull him over, the driver sped off, investigators said. Moments later, the Nissan pulled off the Winn Street exit.

“The driver then made a sudden U-turn and drove back up the wrong way toward a police cruiser, nearly striking the cruiser. The driver continued the wrong way up the ramp and began to drive the wrong way on I-95 before the vehicle jumped an on-ramp median and proceeding back north on I-95 northbound,” police said.

He didn’t stay on the highway long, trying to get off at the Route 38 exit in Woburn, but the SUV rolled over and crashed. The driver was thrown from the Nissan and later rushed to Lahey Hospital and Medial Center with serious injuries. Several miniature bottles of alcohol were found at the scene, according to police.

The man’s name hasn’t been made public. Investigators said he’s 24-years old and from Uganda.

“However multiple forms of conflicting identification were found at the scene and in the vehicle, so police have not positively identified the driver at this time,” police said.