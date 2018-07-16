BOSTON (CBS) — Gov. Charlie Baker ordered all flags be lowered to half-staff Monday in honor of slain Weymouth police officer Michael Chesna.

The order includes the main building of public institutions, state-owned or controlled buildings, and all state military installations.

Chesna was shot and killed Sunday. Chesna, a six-year veteran of the Weymouth Police force, initially responded to a report of an erratic driver around 7:30 a.m. He witnessed a man, later identified by police as Emanuel Lopes, vandalizing a home. Lopes then hit Chesna in the head with a rock, causing Chesna to fall to the ground, and repeatedly shot Chesna with the officer’s own gun, said Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

The D.A. said Lopes is also responsible for the death of an innocent bystander. While running from police, Lopes shot into a nearby home and killed a woman inside. Her identity has not been released at this time.

Lopes will be arraigned Monday afternoon on two counts of murder.