By Dr. Mallika Marshall
BOSTON (CBS) – According to a new study in “JAMA Network Open”, today’s expectant moms are more likely to become depressed than their mothers were 25 years ago.

British researchers studied almost 2,400 women who had babies in the early 1990s and 180 pregnant women of the next generation. All the women were between the ages of 19 and 24 while pregnant.

They found that today’s moms-to-be are 51-percent more likely to score high on depression screening tests than women in their moms’ generation.

Researchers say financial strain and social media use may contribute, but parental depression not only puts the mother’s physical and mental health at risk but can also affect the well-being of her offspring.

Healthcare providers are encouraged to carefully screen pregnant women for signs and symptoms of depression.

