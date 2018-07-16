WEYMOUTH (CBS) – The hearse carrying the body of Weymouth Police Officer Michael Chesna traveled through the streets of Boston Monday from the Medical Examiner’s office to the McDonald/Keohane funeral home in the officer’s hometown of Weymouth.

Escorting the hearse were dozens of police officers riding motorcycles and police cars. Mourners lined the sides of Route 18 in Weymouth as the solemn procession went by, many of them covering their hearts with their hands.

Chrissy Jones and her daughter placed American flags in the ground near the highway to pay tribute of Chesna, who was a veteran. “We’re Americans, it’s what we do,” Jones told WBZ.

Brian Fay, who says he’s friends with lots of Weymouth Police officers, said “I just have respect for law enforcement, it’s horrible what happened.”

Dan Dimarzio brought his grandchildren to watch the procession, he told WBZ “Our hearts break for this gentleman and his family, we have to think about them.”

The Weymouth Police Department has set up a fund to benefit the officer’s family.