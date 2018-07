MILTON (CBS) — A Massachusetts State Police K-9 found a child that went missing in the Blue Hills Reservation on Monday.

Police tweeted about the search for a missing 8-year-old boy just after noon. They said after about 45 minutes that a K-9 unit located him.

We are happy to report that one of the K-9 units just located missing child. He will be evaluated by EMS as a precaution. Great job by MSP and @MassDCR and a good ending. https://t.co/DvXlEmkby7 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 16, 2018

Police said the boy is being evaluated by EMS as a precaution.

The Blue Hills Reservation is a 6,000-acre state park that covers parts of Milton, Quincy, Braintree, Canton, Randolph, and Dedham.