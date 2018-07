BRAINTREE (CBS) – The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to its largest sum in months.

Tuesday’s drawing is estimated to be $375 million, with a cash option of $226.7 million, the state lottery says.

New week means a new opportunity to win these jackpots! Here are Tuesday's #MegaMillions estimated jackpot and Wednesday's #Powerball estimated jackpot. pic.twitter.com/YdPlE8Joj3 — Mass. State Lottery (@MAStateLottery) July 16, 2018

No one has matched every number since May 4. The jackpot is the largest since March 30 when it reached $521 million.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each and can be bought until 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Powerball jackpot is an estimated $110 million for Wednesday night’s drawing.