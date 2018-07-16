BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren thinks President Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin is bad for the United States.
The two presidents met Monday in Helsinki, Finland in a highly-watched summit, which came three days after the U.S. indicted 12 Russians for allegedly trying to interfere with the 2016 presidential election.
Democrats and some Republicans wanted Trump to call off the meeting. Warren, a Democrat and possible 2020 presidential candidate, repeated that desire Monday after an event in Boston.
“When a dozen indictments were just handed down for Russian agents who had hacked into American electoral systems for the president to then turn around and have a meeting, as if that were no big deal, that’s not good, not good for America,” she told reporters. “He should not be at this meeting.”
“This is just one more time when Donald Trump takes to the international stage to embarrass America, to weaken our ties to our allies and to strengthen his personal ties to dictators,” Warren said. “I think it’s a big mistake for our president to criticize our European allies and then cozy up to Vladimir Putin.”
Trump said the meeting was good for for both countries and the world and that he hopes to meet with Putin again in the future.
