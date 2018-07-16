WEATHER ALERTSevere Thunderstorms In Forecast Tuesday
SEATTLE (CBS) — Amazon Prime Day appeared to get off to a “ruff” start, as many on social media reported getting error pages featuring cute dogs instead of good deals.

Many responding to Amazon’s tweet at the kick-off of Prime Day on Monday said clicking “shop all deals” did nothing or brought them to an error page.

 

Amazon has not yet responded to the complaints on social media.

Prime Day began in 2015. This year’s Prime Day will last six hours longer and features deals from Whole Foods.

 

