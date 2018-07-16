SEATTLE (CBS) — Amazon Prime Day appeared to get off to a “ruff” start, as many on social media reported getting error pages featuring cute dogs instead of good deals.

Many responding to Amazon’s tweet at the kick-off of Prime Day on Monday said clicking “shop all deals” did nothing or brought them to an error page.

Click "shop all deals"…that takes you to click "shop all deals" which takes you to click "shop all deals" — msporter10 (@workandachieve1) July 16, 2018

Wonderful Prime day pic.twitter.com/9du8HpMxQf — Big Rob (@54bigrob) July 16, 2018

Amazon has not yet responded to the complaints on social media.

Prime Day began in 2015. This year’s Prime Day will last six hours longer and features deals from Whole Foods.