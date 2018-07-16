BOSTON (CBS) – Office productivity might be a bit off starting Monday at 3 p.m. as Amazon Prime Day 2018 kicks off.

“If you pick carefully, you can really save money,” Consumerworld.org founder Edgar Dworsky told WBZ-TV.

There are some new ways to save in this year’s sale, which lasts until midnight on Tuesday. If you shop at Whole Foods, you can get a $10 credit that is good just during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Retail experts say Alexa-only deals could offer some of the best savings.

If you are an American Express card holder, you can save an extra 20-percent if you pay with Membership Rewards points. But it doesn’t work on every sale item, and not everyone is eligible for the deal.

Amazon is promising a number of bargains on back-to-school items as well, with discounts on everything from jeans and tablets to bean bag chairs for the college dorm room.

“You really need to comparison shop to make sure the deal you are about to get at Amazon is a great price,” Dworsky said. To make sure the deal really is a deal, check sites like camelcamelcamel, which tracks Amazon price histories.

And don’t count out the competition. According to Dworsky, retail giants like Target, Walmart and Best Buy are not going to lay down and let Amazon have the day, so look for sales on those sites as well.

“Black Friday is still the king of all sale days, but Prime Day probably comes in number 2,” said Dworsky.